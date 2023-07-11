Fish Farmers Day celebrated

KHONSA, 10 Jul: The fisheries department here in Tirap district celebrated the 10th National Fish Farmers Day on Monday, in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK).

The day is celebrated on 10 July every year to demonstrate solidarity with the fisherfolk, fish farmers and other stakeholders concerned throughout the country.

During the event here, which was attended by, among others, Deomali CO Dingzang Baham and Khonsa DFDO SK Jawal, Baham thanked the district’s fish farmers “for your contribution to the fishery sector,” and assured to provide them with help “in every way possible.”

The KVK’s fishery specialist Phurin Songtheng spoke on the topic, ‘Good aquaculture practices’, and urged the farmers to “adopt scientific mode of management for overall growth and development of the fish ponds.”

Fishery Officer Toni Apang, animal science expert Dr Parimita Dutta, and agronomy scientist Arvind Pratap also spoke.

Three best farmers were awarded with cast nets as a token of appreciation.

Fifty fish farmers participated in the programme, the KVK informed in a release.