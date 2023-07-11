Monsoon exposes infrastructure failure again

The monsoon has once again exposed the frailty of major infrastructure in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR). The roads, including the highway and sector roads, are in a pathetic condition. In Itanagar town itself, potholes have developed on NH 415. These potholes pose a serious threat to the motorists. When the weather improves, the PWD highway should fill them on an urgent basis. Similarly, the sector roads, most of which are cement concrete (CC) ones, have also suffered damages. The drains along the highway and the colony roads too are choked. They also have to be cleaned.

Also, large parts of Itanagar remain without drinking water supply after the main water pipeline from Poma was damaged due to heavy rainfall. The restoration is expected to take at least a month. In several areas, illegal earth-cutting done by the people are causing destruction to public properties. Every year during monsoon, these issues crop up and the authorities assure us to improve things. However, come monsoon, the situation remains the same, much to the frustration of everyone. Everyone, including the authorities concerned, is well aware of the problems that affect the ICR during monsoon. Despite it, they don’t take precautionary steps to ease the pain of the public. This is a serious question to ponder upon. It looks like no one, including the citizens and the administration, learns from the mistakes.