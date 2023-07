RUPA, 10 Jul: The anti-tobacco flying squad here in West Kameng district, led by ADC Lobsang Tsetan, seized approximately 2 kgs of tobacco products from various shops operating within 100 yards of educational institutes, and in the main market area.

Fines were imposed on the offenders under different sections of the COTPA, 2003.

Later, the seized tobacco products were destroyed. (DIPRO)