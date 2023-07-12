US Ambassador meets Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah during which they discussed ways to advance cooperation between the two countries in counterterrorism, drug trafficking and security domains.

Garcetti, the 26th United States Ambassador to India, arrived in India in April and presented his credential to the President on May 11.

“Union Home Minister @AmitShah met @USAmbIndia, Eric Garcetti today. Had a productive conversation about advancing cooperation between both nations in counter-terrorism, drug trafficking and security domains. Reiterated commitment to building upon the positive outcomes of PM @narendramodi Ji’s recent visit to the USA,” Shah’s office tweeted.

The US envoy met the home minister at the later’s office in the North Block here.

PM Modi was in the USA on a State visit last month when he met President Joe Biden who hosted him for a State dinner.