AGARTALA, 18 Apr: Tipra Motha Party (TMP) founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday said the party secured a massive mandate in the tribal council elections as it stood up for people’s future and rights.

The regional party on Friday registered a landslide victory in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) polls, winning 24 of the 28 seats.

The BJP bagged the rest of the four seats, while the CPI (M) and the Congress failed to win a single seat for a second straight time.

The BJP and the TMP are allies and run the state government together, but the two parties separately fought the elections to the council, which administers around 70 per cent of the state’s geographical area and is home to nearly 15 lakh people.

“We secured a massive mandate in the elections because the people understood that TMP stood up for their future and rights, and I did not compromise on core issues,” Debbarma told reporters.

Asserting that the people are “very intelligent,” he said voters know who genuinely stood for their rights and who resorted to “police, money and bullying tactics.”

Asked about the future of the alliance with the BJP after the tribal council elections, Debbarma said the saffron party has many good leaders, but a few may have misled Chief Minister Manik Saha, leading to a friendly contest in the polls.

“Now the CM has seen the election results and understood the activities of a few leaders who had switched to the BJP from the CPI (M) after the 2018 Assembly elections. What was the need to indulge in horse-trading when we are partners? Forget TMP, why would such attempts be made to break opposition parties?” he said.

His remark comes in the wake of BJP’s alleged attempt to poach a minister and a few MLAs of the TMP during the tribal council election process in March, but did not succeed.

Earlier, a TMP delegation led by Debbarma met Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu.

“It was a courtesy call after the elections. The governor said he will consult legal experts and issue a notification for the oath-taking of newly elected members and the executive council. Once the notification is issued, we will proceed in accordance with the law,” Debbarma added.

Meanwhile, Purna Chandra Jamatia, the chief executive member of the TTAADC, tendered his resignation as the council’s term ended on Saturday. (PTI)