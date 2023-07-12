Workshop for DRCHOs concludes

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Jul: A three-day state-level ‘review-cum-orientation workshop’ for district reproductive & child health officers (DRCHO), organised by the state unit of the National Health Mission (NHM), concluded at a city hotel here on Tuesday.

During the workshop, which focused on the mother’s absolute affection (MAA) initiative; the World Breastfeeding Week; Anaemia Mukt Bharat; the intensified diarrhoea control fortnight; the National Deworming Day; the Rashtriya Poshan Maah; and MusQan, DDMCH Dr Runi Tasung said that “the frontline workers, comprising MOs, health and wellness officers, ANMs and ASHAs, need to be provided with correct information, so that the beneficiaries get the best service from the healthcare providers.”

MIPHA MD Dr Tana Natung stressed on the importance of introducing MusQan and rolling out the plan at the earliest.

“The goal of the MusQan initiative is to ensure provision of quality child-friendly services in public health facilities to reduce preventable newborn and child morbidity and mortality,” he said.

Dr Natung stressed also on the importance of the MAA initiative, which promotes breastfeeding and seeks to increase awareness regarding breastfeeding.

NVHCP MD Dr Nabum Budh, Doimukh DH Paediatric MD Dr Tana Jesy Tara, TRIHMS Paediatric MD Prof Dr Nani Tago, and UNICEF RMNCHA state facilitator Manas Mohan were the other resource persons.