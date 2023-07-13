Edn. dept sets up committee to verify staffers after reports of massive irregularities

[ Amar Sangno ]

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: Following the report of The Arunachal Times on massive dubious appointments and illegal regularizations of Primary Teachers, Trained Graduated Teachers, ministerial staffs and multi-tasking staffs (MTS) across the state, the education department on Monday, constituted a five member committee to verify the deployment of all teachers, ministerial & non-ministerial staffs, MTS and all other staff in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The committee is headed by special secretary Ira Singhal as chairperson, joint secretary Sode Potom, deputy state project director (ISSE) Neelam Tan, director secondary school education Marken Kadu and joint director Kading Perme.

The committee shall verify the sanctioned strength of various categories of posts within the district and actual deployment thereof. The committee shall also cross-check fund allocation under salary component and its disbursement for the months of March 2023 and June 2023, under various heads controlled by directorates of secondary & elementary education and SPD as per the deployment orders.

The committee is authorized to seek additional details as per requirement. The committee would compile comprehensive report and will submit it within five days.

“The reports on teacher, ministerial staff and MTS appointed after October 2018 have been received from 25 districts except West Siang. It is prudent to verify the sanctioned strength against each district vis-a-vis actual deployment and release of salary against all officials of education department,” stated secretary education Pige Ligu in his order.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu led government had given approval to state vigilance department (SIC) to probe the episode. The SIC had registered a regular case on 7th July with SIC PS case no.2/23 and already launched investigation.