Org demands cancellation of illegal appointments in PHE&WS

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 May: Members of the Arunachal Civil Society (ACS) at a press conference at the Arunachal Press Club here on Saturday demanded cancellation of the illegally made appointments in the PHE&WS department “under the jurisdiction of the chief engineer, eastern zone, in Changlang district.”

Addressing mediapersons, ACS IPR secretary Giah Tanam said that such activities “jeopardise the future of the youth of Arunachal by lessening job opportunities through malpractice.”

“With the constant rise of unlawful recruitment procedures in almost every department,” Tanam said, “this blatant disregard of the integrity of public institutions, which is made for the people of Arunachal, needs to be stopped as soon as possible.”

Referring to the 2017 recruitment, he talked about how “malpractice exists everywhere, even in the recruitment system of primary teachers in schools.”

“The PHE&WS department’s recruitment issue needs to be brought to justice for the upcoming generation of Arunachal Pradesh. The Pema Khandu government says that the government is against this practice, but it is still continuing. The government needs to take responsibility and take strict action against it,” Tanam said, and added that “backdoor appointments will only deprive deserving candidates of employment opportunities.”

“Due to the virality of this malpractice, the ACS has submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary, with three demands: The appointment of all 25 individuals must be cancelled within 14 days, with legal action initiated to ensure compliance with Article 16 of the Constitution, which guarantees equal opportunity in public employment.”

“Government officials involved in these illegal appointments should be terminated from their jobs as a penalty, to serve as a deterrent against future violations,” he said.

Additionally, the identities of all the individuals involved, including politicians, government officials, and brokers, must be publicly disclosed to ensure transparency and accountability, Tanam said.

ACS convener Kamin Yangfo said that both the appointers and the appointees are to blame.

“There must be action against them (the appointees),as well,” he said.

The ACS, Yangfo said, “believes in focusing on one issue at a time to achieve results with solid conclusions.”

“We will not rest until justice is served, and will continue to monitor this issue,” he added.