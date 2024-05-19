Pinjoli bridge closed to traffic

[ Prem Chetry ]

BHALUKPONG, 18 May: The West Kameng district administration has issued a prohibitory order, restricting the movement of all types of vehicles on the Pinjoli Bailey bridge on the Balipara-Chariduar-Tawang road near Bhalukpong in West Kameng district.

On Friday, the commander of the 14 BRTF, in the presence of BRO officials and a team of the 122 Regiment, inspected the bridge and it was found to be unsafe for vehicular movement as a bailey panel of the bridge has been displaced.

The traffic movement has been diverted from the Rafting Point road connecting Kimi to Elephant(which leads to West Kameng, Tawang and East Kameng districts). Police personnel have been deployed to regulate the traffic.

The restoration work might take a week to be completed, the 14 BRTF said.