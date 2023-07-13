Vaishnaw exhorts telecom industry to look at 5-10 times growth in manufacturing, increase export

New Delhi, 12 Jul: India’s telecom manufacturing under PLI scheme has touched Rs 18,000 crore already, telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday exhorting the industry to look at scaling up the levels by 5-10 times on the back of enabling policies.

The minister said that the time has come to position India at the next level as tech powerhouse, telecom manufacturer and exporter.

“How long can we only import and consume? We have to move beyond that…Today, with all your efforts, we have already crossed USD 2 billion worth of telecom manu-facturing…Rs 18,000 crore telecom manufacturing under PLI (production linked incentive scheme) itself,” Vaishnaw said at curtain raiser of the India Mobile Congress event scheduled for October 27-29 in Delhi.

Stating that the progress so far is a “big” milestone, the minister exhorted the industry to leverage the policy support to chase 5-10 times growth.

India has the capability, he asserted.

Pointing to India’s digital public infrastructure model that has received global acclaim, the minister said, “We should create a model that if some country wants to adopt India stack, they can do so by adopting a tech transfer model.” The seventh edition of Asia’s premier digital technology exhibition, India Mobile Congress (IMC), co-hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), will be held from 27th – 29th October in New Delhi this year.

With the theme of ‘Global Digital Innovation’, IMC is being positioned as an ideal networking point and showcase for industry, government, academics and other key stakeholders in the technology ecosystem.

The IMC 2023 event is expected to witness around 1,00,000-plus participants, over 5,000 CXO-level delegates, more than 350 speakers, and 400-plus exhibitors.

Last year at the IMC event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 5G services in India.

“This year, the key programmes will put spotlight on 6G, advancements in 5G networks, the increasing use of AI in telecommunications and other domains, Edge Computing, Industry 4.0, and the emergence of India stack,” according to a release.

IMC 2023 would also widen to related technology domains such as Broadcast, Sat-Com, Manufacturing, Semiconductors through partnerships with various associations. (PTI)