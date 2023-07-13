Training prog for EROs, AEROs held

BOMDILA, 12 Jul: The district election office, West Kameng conducted a training on election guidelines, electoral laws or rules and use of IT applications in election process for the EROs, AEROs, master trainers and other officials at the DC’s conference hall here on Wednesday .

DC Akriti Sagar advised the officials to strictly adhere to the rules prescribed in the election rules book and emphasized that they should not engage in any activities that are not mentioned in the rule book.

“Election is a sensitive responsibility and that officials should be committed to their duties,” she said.

During the training session, state level master trainer Tenzing Yangchen spoke on the standard operating protocols of the entire election process.

The importance of the electoral role, various acts, constitutional articles, forms, IT applications related to the election and the Election Commission of India were explained during the training.

The duties and responsibilities of EROs, AEROs, master trainers, BLOs throughout the entire election process were also thoroughly explained.

Participants had the opportunity to interact and have their doubts cleared during the training.

DEO Sang Khandu was also present during the training. (DIPRO)