Ensure impartial probe into sexual harassment case

The allegation of sexual harassment made against former SP of West Kameng B Bharat Reddy by one lady constable who was his subordinate is very serious. Reddy, who was relieved from the charge of SP, West Kameng district, on 8 July, has been transferred to Delhi. The local complaint committee (LCC) of the district will meet on 15 July to look into the complaint. This is for the first time that such kind of serious allegation of sexual harassment has been made against a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the state. The allegation should be properly probed.

The LCC should look into all aspects while looking into the complaint. Reddy is a senior IPS officer and yields clout. On the other hand, the complainant is a constable. She has taken immense risk by taking on her powerful boss. The LCC should look into the complaint with utmost neutrality. No outside forces should be allowed to try determining the outcome of the complaint. There are possibilities that the complainant might be coerced to withdraw her complaint. The LCC will have to see this aspect too. The complainant should be provided enough security and legal aid too.