Dogs too are prone to cardiac problems: Experts

BHUBANESWAR, 13 Jul: Dogs, a person’s most faithful friend, too are prone to cardiac problems.

As they cannot communicate, the owners of the canines are often unaware of their heart ailments, which can be either congenital or acquired like humans, experts attending a two-day national symposium on canine cardiology said here in Odisha.

“It is observed that cardiac disease is common in dogs whose life span ranges between 12 and 15 years. The cardiac issues often set in when the animal is barely five to six years of age,” Institute of Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry (IVSAH) Dean Prof Bramhadev Pattnaik said on Wednesday.

What is required is timely diagnosis, and pet owners need to observe whether their dogs are showing signs of fatigue, are unable to walk properly, refusing food, or not responding to the owner’s commands, he said.

Since it is difficult to ascertain whether a pet dog has cardiac problems, it is required to get the animal go through regular cardiac health check-ups. New diagnostic techniques could be used to identify the problem, he said.

“Even dogs have pacemakers these days,” he said, speaking of advancement in techniques.

Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Diseases Director Y Vijay said there is need to raise awareness about the subject and owners of dogs have to understand their pets’ symptoms.

SoA Vice Chancellor Pradipta Kumar Nanda said that the university will promote research on canine health. (PTI)