Myanmar national among 3 terrorists chargesheeted in Manipur

IMPHAL, 13 Jul: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three people, including a Myanmar national, in a case related to extortion by members of proscribed terror outfits in Manipur, an official said on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed in a special court here against Deepak Sharma (38) alias Khinmaung, of Myanmar, Suraj Jasiwal (33) and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei (38), of Manipur, who were found collecting funds for different terror groups to further their activities, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.

The official said that all the three were charged under the Unlawful (Activities) Prevention Act and the Indian Penal Code, while Sharma has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act.

The investigation so far has revealed that the operatives of banned outfits like the People’s Revolutionary Army, the Kangleipak Communist Party, the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak and the United National Liberation Front, have been making extortion calls to people in Imphal and the valley areas to raise funds for their organisations.

These operatives shared bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the money in the same, the spokesperson said.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on 9 March last year. (PTI)