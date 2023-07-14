Drug awareness prog held

YAZALI, 13 Jul: Triage Management, in collaboration with Emchi (Papum Pare)-based rehabilitation and detoxifying centre New Hope Foundation, organised a ‘drug awareness programme’, themed ‘Illicit drugs-free Arunachal Pradesh’, at the government higher secondary school here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday, as a follow-up to the programme that had been organised in Ziro last week.

Speaking on the occasion, Yazali Circle Officer Tashi Wangchu appealed to the youths to “refrain from drug abuse and learn from the success stories of the rehabilitated persons whose lives had been derailed once but who are back on track after overcoming the ordeal.”

Stating that teenagers are more vulnerable to drug addiction, he added that “drug abuse affects not only one’s life but also the family and the society.”

New Hope Foundation director Tadar Hania also spoke.

The programme was attended by more than 100 students and faculty members. (DIPRO)