AR busts narco-terrorism nexus

KHONSA, 14 Jul: The Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles (AR), in conjunction with the Tirap police on Thursday apprehended “a suspected woman operative affiliated with illicit groups with suspected heroin-based narcotic substance,” the AR informed in a release.

The AR and police team carried out multiple searches at the same time, and suspected heroin-based narcotic substances worth Rs 4 lakhs were recovered, along with Rs 70,000 in cash, “which was likely kept to be handed over to banned outfits,” the release stated.

“The operative was carrying the narcotics procured from the border areas via Burmese operatives, raising money for underground groups,” it said.

“The arrest of the individual led to unfolding of a narco-funding racket that is being run by antinational elements,” the release said.

“Drug trade has increased to be a major nuisance in the region. It is speculated that drug trade is part of a larger narco-terror racket that is fuelling the fledgling insurgency by sale of high-end drugs in the region,” it added.

“Since extortion activities have plummeted and the population support has been waning, the antinational elements are devising new ways to fuel insurgency in the region. The security forces have taken a stand to shut down the narco-terrorism nexus and the apprehension of these individuals is a major setback to the nefarious designs of the insurgents,” the release stated.