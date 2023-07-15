ZIRO, 14 Jul: An avenue plantation drive was organised at Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School here in Lower Subansiri district by Hapoli-based G/138 Bn CRPF on Friday.

CRPF jawans and school students planted more than 1,500 fruit-bearing trees and flower saplings in the school campus.

Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime and G/138 Bn CRPF Commandant Vikas Kumar also participated in the drive.

The DC advocated “carrying forward similar plantation drives, covering all the educational institutes in Ziro-Hapoli.” (DIPRO)