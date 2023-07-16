DHTE takes stock of works under RUSA

ITANAGAR, 15 Jul: Director of Higher & Technical Education (DHTE) Alik Jongkey, along with Deputy Director Minto Ete and others recently took stock of the ongoing projects under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) in Longding, Namsai, Lohit and Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) districts, the higher education directorate informed in a release on Saturday.

The team first visited the Model Degree College in Kanubari (Longding) and assessed the ongoing work for its academic and administrative blocks.

During their visit to Wangcha Rajkumar Government College in Deomali (Tirap), the team members congratulated the college fraternity “for completing the college’s silver jubilee year, and lauded the efforts of the stakeholders for their sincere contributions for the overall development of the college,” the release stated.

The team also inspected the site for constructing a girls’ hostel under the RUSA there, and suggested that steps be taken to “make the infrastructure PwD-friendly,” the release said.

During the visit to the Model Degree College in Piyon (Namsai), the DHTE asked the executing agency to “submit the inclusive and exhaustive proposal for holistic development of the institution.”

The team also visited the Indira Gandhi Government College in Tezu (Lohit) and inspected the ongoing renovation and developmental works being done there with RUSA funding.

The team then inspected the infrastructure of the Government Engineering College in Tezu (Lohit), sanctioned under the RUSA.

“It was also observed that, due to limited project cost sanctioned under the RUSA, various developmental schemes are to be taken up separately in due course of time to fully develop the institution as a model technical institution of the state,” the release said.

Following this, the DHTE and team visited the Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College in Roing (LDV), where they took stock of the construction of the residential quarters, and instructed the executing agency to complete the project within September this year.

Deputy Director Ete asked all the executing agencies to “submit the utilisation certificates as instructed and envisaged by Education Minister Taba Tedir” during the 7th meeting of the State Higher Education Council held on 6 June this year.