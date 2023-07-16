Nyibu Kumnam Alo observed

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 15 Jul: The Donyi Polo Namlo Nyibu Kumnam Alo [foundation day] was observed at the cultural hall here in Upper Subansiri district on Saturday.

Indigenous priests and believers of Donyi Poloism, representing various Donyi Polo namlos in Upper Subansiri district attended the function.

Attending the programme, MLA Taniya Soki spoke on the importance of cultural preservation and promotion, stating that Arunachal Pradesh is a state having rich cultural heritage.

MLA Rode Bui appealed to the indigenous people to showcase their rich culture to the rest of the world.

Ritual chanting for the wellbeing of humankind and other cultural activities were performed on the occasion by the believers and the priests.