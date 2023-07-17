Medical camp organised

TAWANG, 16 Jul: Veterinarians and doctors from the Indian Army and the Tawang district veterinary department provided medical services to yaks and members of the Brokpa community from Tawang, Kitpi, Lemberdung, Seru, Bomdir and Khirmu areas during a free veterinary and medical check-up camp organised in collaboration with the Monyul Society at the Chachin grazing area near Bum La on Saturday.

More than 300 yaks were checked by the veterinarians and provided with medicines and fodder. The Brokpas and their families also received medical check-ups and medicines.

Tawang Brigade Deputy Commander Col JS Dhony, along with Sherap of the Monpa Mimang Tshokpa, the Brokpas’ Seru village president Nawang Norbu, Monyul Society chairman Jordan, DVO Dr A Tamin, and Senor VO Dr Tsering Drema inaugurated the camp and felicitated the Brokpas with blankets.