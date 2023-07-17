‘Readiness rally’ for CSL exam

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 16 Jul: Around 744 unemployed youths, including higher secondary students, from Miao and Kharsang circles participated in a ‘readiness-cum-pre-recruitment’ rally organised here in Changlang district recently.

The rally, which was organised by the district administration in collaboration with the 11 Assam Rifles (AR), the Changlang police, the health and the education departments, the Namdapha Degree College, and NGO SEEDS, was aimed at preparing the youths for the upcoming combined secondary level (CSL) examination for jobs of constables in the APPBn, the IRBn and the APP, besides jobs of firemen, laboratory assistants, manual assistants, constables, and MTS.

Altogether 222 youths (129 boys and 93 girls) from Kharsang circle, and 145 youths (85 boys and 60 girls) from Miao were adjudged physically and mentally fit for further training for the upcoming CSL examination.

Addressing the candidates, Miao ADC Ibom Tao, who declared the results on Saturday, said that “those who have not been included in the list of successful candidates can still improve themselves and get ready for the upcoming exams.”

He informed that similar readiness programmes are being held in Changlang, Jairampur, Bordumsa and Diyun also.

11 AR Commandant Lt Col Vivek Tripathi congratulated the successful candidates and said that the AR would provide “every possible assistance and support till the candidates are finally selected for jobs.”

He also assured to open a booth in the premises of the 11 AR camp here “to regularly provide information to aspiring youths on jobs and recruitments.”

ZPM Ashamto Tikhak, SDPO T Zirdo, EAC Apollo James Lungphi, and PS OC L Kamcham were also present at the valedictory function.