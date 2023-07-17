Workshop on walnut cultivation

TAWANG, 16 Jul: The horticulture department here on Sunday organised a workshop for farmers on cultivation of exotic walnut, under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

Addressing the farmers, DC Kanki Darang asked them to “grow more horticulture products and apply scientific methods to increase the quality and quantity of fruits.”

He added that “educated youths can play a lead role in marketing the products,” and encouraged the farmers to “make self-help groups to engage more people in the job.”

The DC informed that the state government is “encouraging the ‘one district, one product’ mission and Tawang can do good in production of walnuts.”

Sharing his personal experience of farming, he said that “timely pruning of fruit plants like kiwi, apple and orange yields better quality harvest.”

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman informed the farmers that “the state government under the ‘one district, one product’ mission has adopted walnut cultivation in Tawang district, and for this, the government has provided more than 50,000 exotic walnut saplings of different varieties, which have been already distributed to the farmers.”

“These exotic walnut saplings, brought from Turkey, have already started yielding fruits, but for better yield and longevity of the plant, the fruits borne in the first two years need to be removed,” he said.

Scientists from the KVK, besides officials of the agriculture and the veterinary departments replied to queries raised by the farmers. (DIPRO)