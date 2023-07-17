Pasighat-Pangin road snapped near Rottung

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 16 Jul: Surging waters of a hilly stream triggered by torrential overnight rain eroded a chunk of the Pasighat-Pangin highway near Rottung in East Siang district on Sunday morning, snapping road communication to Siang district.

The disruption in road communication will affect the supply of essential commodities to Siang, Upper Siang, West Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.

Further, stone slides and mudslides triggered by heavy rain blocked a large portion of the Pasighat-Yingkiong highway at the Riibi korong (stream), causing disruption in road communication between Pongging and Silli areas on the left bank of the Siang river.

On the other hand, surging water of Egar stream washed away a portion of NH 13 at Damuk on Saturday night, causing temporary disruption in road communication between Damuk and Rottung. The road communication was restored on Sunday afternoon.

The highway authority has engaged human resource and machineries to restore the road communication, but the work is being hindered by incessant rain. Officials said that the restoration work will take some days.