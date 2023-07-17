Over 150 persons without ILP found entering P/Pare

GUMTO, 16 Jul: More than 150 individuals were found attempting to enter Papum Pare district without possessing inner line permits (ILP) during an ‘ILP checking drive-cum-awareness programme’ organised by Gumto CO Taya Yullu, with assistance from the All Papum Pare District Students’ Union, here on Saturday.

The individuals were informed about the requirement of possessing a valid ILP for entering the state, and were made aware of the penal provisions and the online facility available for applying for ILPs through the arunachaleilp.com portal.

“In order to avoid public inconvenience, a facilitation counter for issuing of provisional ILPs has been set up here,” the CO said. (DIPRO)