Locals demand RCC bridge at Riibi Nallah

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 20 Jul: Landslides and stone-slides continuing along the Pasighat-Mariyang highway are creating inconvenience in plying of passenger vehicles and goods carriers.

Fresh landslide debris and stones on the Bodak and Pongging portions of the road have not yet been cleared, and men at work at the sites halt vehicular traffic from time to time.

Moreover, stone-slides on the Riibi korong (stream) portion of the road, near the Ponging bridge, have not yet been cleared. The company workers entrusted to maintain the highway have made a temporary subway beside the breached portion.

Riibi Nallah, which was on surge due to heavy rain last week, washed away a 50-metre portion of the highway and snapped road communication.

Locals say that the road portion is washed away by the stream every monsoon because of defective culvert construction, using hume pipes, thereby creating innumerable problems in surface communication along the route.

Observing the recurring breach of the road portion, the locals have demanded construction of a 100-metre-long RCC bridge connecting the bridge points at Riibi Nallah.