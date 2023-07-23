Magistrates inspecting schools in ICR

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: As per the 30 June order issued by Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom, the executive magistrates and the special executive magistrates of the capital have been inspecting all the government schools in the ICR regularly to ensure improvement in the quality of education being provided.

During the visits, the officers, apart from ensuring regular attendance of the teachers and students, interact with the students and the teachers regarding issues requiring redressal.

Other issues, such as requirement of classroom, toilets, water, electricity, etc, are also being noted down by the officers for onward submission to the DC.

“Such exercises are being conducted so that a better academic environment can be created for the students to excel and perform better in life,” the DC said.

He added that “such an effort also provides a chance to the school authorities to inform directly about any lacunae with regard to the educational system to the authorities, and to understand the ground reality of the existing system of education in the schools, be it in terms of infrastructure, shortage of teachers, requirement of books and uniforms, or midday meal.” (DIPRO)