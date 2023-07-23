LYLNC announces awards nomination

TEZU, 22 Jul: Tezu-based Denning College of Teacher Education Assistant Professor Mimu Linggi has been nominated for the Sister Nivedita Award for Dedicated Library Volunteer “for her successful creation of a handholding by her college with Bamboosa Library to promote reading skill enhancement of government school students of Tezu during 2022-’23,” the Lohit Youth Library Network Committee (LYLNC) informed in a release.

“Linggi’s enthusiastic leadership led to the smooth conducting of the RASA, a programme to enhance the ‘read aloud skills’ of the government middle school students of Tezu by involving BEd trainees from September to February, 2023. This was the first time in Arunachal that a college joined hands with a public library to provide free training to government school students,” the release said.

The committee has nominated Rinya Dellang (Bamboosa Library) and Manoj Kumar Giri (Dibang Library) for the Ranganatha Award for Laudable Library Services “for providing laudable library services to the community during last year.”

Rinya, the volunteer library in-charge of the Bamboosa Library during 2022-’23, “ably guided the young government school students to the library to develop an interest in books and help in making it a lively place of learning,” the release read, adding that “she also took an active part in RASA activities and worked to provide better systems of recording, arrangement and display of reading materials in the library.”

Giri, a senior volunteer at the Roing (LDV)-based Dibang Youth Library, has actively contributed to ensure the success of every programme organised by the library, both within Roing and at distant locations, it said.

“The Ranganatha Award is in memory of two great champions of libraries and reading promotion: Rev Swami Ranganathananda, a former president of the Sri Ramakrishna Math & Mission, and Prof SR Ranganathan, the father of Indian Library Sciences,” the committee informed, adding that “the awards will be presented shortly.”

Senior members of the Forum of Library Activists, Medo, and young readers have also been nominated for their commendable services during 2022-’23, it said.