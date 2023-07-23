Orientation prog on hospitality

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Twenty-six youths participated in an orientation programme on homestay and hospitality, organised for the unemployed youths of Kra Daadi district and Taksing (Upper Subansiri) by the tourism department here on Saturday.

Tourism Deputy Director Bengia Manna Sonam informed the participants about the government schemes provided by the department to the existing and functional homestays and tour agencies of the state.

Raj Basu from Siliguri (WB)-based Help Tourism emphasised on rural and community-based tourism, while State Food Craft Institute Head S Kar dwelt on homestay operation, hospitality, and cleanliness.

Yonggam Tours & Travel MD Yomjum Yonggam presented an overview of the importance of rural tourism and its scope in the state.