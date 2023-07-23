Awareness prog on drug abuse

YINGKIONG, 22 Jul: The Sikiing Kojee Charitable Society (SKCS) here in Upper Siang district on Saturday organised an awareness programme on the POCSO Act and the ill-effects of drug abuse, in collaboration with the district legal services authority (DLSA), the Yingkiong unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, and the district child protection unit.

During the programme, which was held at the Royal Siang Academy here, MD (Psy) Dr Karo Teng presented a brief on ‘Multiple drug use and its management’, and elaborated the consequences of drug addiction on one’s health, and the social and legal aspects associated with such activity.

DLSA advocate Olen Komut spoke on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, 2012, and sensitised the students to ‘good touch and bad touch’ and the legal framework for protection of child rights.

Yingkiong PS OC Mongol Koyu spoke on the role of the police in containing the “increasing scenario of drugs-related cases in the district.”

Royal Siang Academy secretary Dr Apang, administrator P Lama, and principal A Choudhury also spoke.

Among other, SKCS chairperson Dr Mity Jopir, APWWS unit president Kalpana Perme, students, parents, and teachers attended the programme. (DIPRO)