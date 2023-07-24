Guj  tribals observe bandh over Manipur violence

AHMEDABAD, 23 Jul: A shutdown was observed in tribal-majority regions of Gujarat on Sunday to protest against the failure of the BJP government in Manipur to control the ethnic strife there.

Several market places in Tapi, Valsad, Dahod, Panchmahal, Narmada and Chhota Udepur among 14 districts with sizeable tribal population were deserted as shops remained shuttered and groups of people observed sit-in dharna as part of the ‘bandh’.

The shutdown call was given by various tribal organisations and was supported by the opposition Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party.

Speaking to the media, the AAP’s working president and MLA Chaitar Vasava said that the violence in Manipur has shaken the entire nation.

“A total of 52 talukas in 14 Gujarat districts responded to the bandh call and remained closed. Many people, including those representing farmer, social, religious and business organisations, supported the bandh. We hope the government will stop the violence in Manipur,” Vasava said.

More than 160 people have lost their lives since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on 3 May.

The 4 May incident, in which two tribal women were paraded naked in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, videos of which went viral, has sparked national outrage. (PTI)