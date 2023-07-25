Conjunctivitis outbreak

Schools shut in ICR and Longding; Tirap on alert

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Several districts of the state are battling a serious outbreak of viral conjunctivitis cases.

Districts like Longding, Tirap and parts of Papum Pare and Itanagar Capital Region are witnessing a sudden rise in the number of cases in view of which the respective administrations have decided to shut down educational institutions for junior classes or are keeping a close watch.

The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) administration has decided to close down primary and upper primary schools, both private and government-run, till Friday. “The classes for secondary and higher secondary will continue. But from nursery to Class 8, the classes will remain suspended,” informed ICR DC Talo Potom.

In view of the large-scale outbreak of conjunctivitis, the Longding district administration has taken the decision to close down the schools in Kanubari and Lawnu educational blocks. The schools will remain closed till the 29th of this month.

In an order, the Longding DDSE informed that the decision has been taken in view of spread of conjunctivitis among students.

Speaking to this daily, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu informed that the decision to close down schools was taken in view of the spread of the disease, particularly among the children.

“First, private schools were closed, and later, all. More than 500 patients with conjunctivitis have been treated so far. People are scared and worried about this disease,” said Wangsu.

In neighbouring Tirap too, the disease is spreading at an alarming rate, prompting the district administration to take immediate measures.

Tirap DC Hento Karga has issued an executive order, directing the DMO to depute medical teams to the schools to monitor the situation. The DDSE has also been directed to collect information and keep the authorities updated. As per the order, children with conjunctivitis should not be allowed to attend classes. In the hostels, children suffering from it should be kept in isolation and parents should not be allowed to visit, the order read.

Health experts believe that the cases of this common eye infection are on the rise due to incessant rain, humid conditions and waterlogging – the ideal conditions for the spread of viruses and bacteria. Also known as eye flu or pink eye, conjunctivitis can cause red and itchy eyes, with sticky discharge.

Meanwhile, experts are seeing a rise in conjunctivitis cases in Itanagar too.

“My colleagues in the twin capital say that more than 50 percent of the patients coming for outpatient services these days comprise only acute viral conjunctivitis. There have been outbreaks of viral conjunctivitis in many parts of India in the last few days in the monsoon season. A new strain of adenovirus, which emerged this monsoon season, is spreading across the country rapidly,” said RKM Hospital senior ophthalmologist Dr Lobsang Tsetim.

He said also that “viral conjunctivitis is highly contagious, but they are self-limiting. It usually takes about a week to get rid of the symptoms. In some cases, it can get worse. The virus may affect the cornea and this could lead to more serious damage.”

“The common symptoms are watery eyes, discharge from eyes, redness, irritation, and swelling of eyes. If there is corneal involvement, then it can cause photophobia (difficulty in opening eyes in light) and blurry vision,” said Dr Tsetim.

Regarding its spread, he said that viral conjunctivitis spreads very fast but it doesn’t spread through air or by seeing a person infected by it. “It can spread easily by coming in contact with contaminated surfaces by eye secretions, and also by touching eyes after touching a surface contaminated with bacteria or viruses,” Dr Tsetim said.

He said that the only way to avoid conjunctivitis is by maintaining personal hygiene by washing hands regularly in public places.

“In case of itching or irritation, wash your eyes frequently with clean water. Do not share towels, handkerchieves, or bedding, and avoid public places, especially public swimming pools,” said the doctor.

He further said that there are no particular antibiotics or medication for conjunctivitis.

“To relieve the discomfort associated with viral conjunctivitis, eye lubricants can be used. Warm compress can also help reduce the symptoms. In children, it is sometimes associated with upper respiratory tract infection and fever. Paediatricians need to be consulted in such cases,” said Dr Tsetim.

He added that infected persons should avoid going to public places, as they can infect others.