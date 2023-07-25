Org seeks guv’s intervention in establishing spl court, helpline for PwDs

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Divyangjan Youth Organisation has submitted a memorandum to the governor, seeking his intervention in establishing a special court and a helpline for persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the state.

In its memorandum, the organisation stated that “the 36th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment 2021-2022 in the seventeen (17) Lok Sabha clearly stated for creation of separate special courts in the states.”

It said that “the ministry of social justice & empowerment (department of empowerment

of persons with disabilities) mandates for special courts in the states and UTs.”

“Further, the committee in its report had recommended the creation of a helpline for PwDs in the state,” the organisation said.

It lamented that the state government has not implemented the same despite the recommendations.