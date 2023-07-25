Cong conducts interaction prog in Changlang

CHANGLANG, 24 Jul: The state Congress party conducted a public interaction programme themed ‘Haath se haath jodo abhiyaan’ in various locations of Changlang district on Monday.

A team headed by APCC working president Bosiram Siram interacted with party workers, retired government servants, senior citizens, business communities, and other local populace of the district.

A ‘public meeting-cum-interaction programme’ was also conducted in Changlang town, which was attended by a large number of the public, besides party workers.

APCC vice president Mina Toko, its general secretary (organisation) Zirgi Kadu, secretary Daniel Gao, Rajiv

Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan Arunachal Pradesh chairman Taba Tagam, APMC president Marina Kenglang, APMC VP Pinna Kitnal Muklom Singpho, APCC secretary Chatu Longri Secy, Changlang DCC president Setai Sena, and APCSD secretary Tanya obi were also present on the occasion.