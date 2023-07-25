RGU to observe 3rd anniversary of NEP-2020

RONO HILLS, 24 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha informed that the university is going to observe the third anniversary of the National Education Policey (NEP)-2020 by organising a weeklong programme in the university.

He said this while addressing a press conference held at

RGU’s Institute of Distance Education here on Monday.

Dwelling on the implementation of the NEP-2020 in RGU in the last three years, Prof Kushwaha said that “RGU almost acted on all 18 verticals of NEP-2020 and introduced the four-year degree programmes from the current 2023-’24 session in research and non-research aspects of UG programmes in university campuses, as well as in the affiliated colleges.”

He added that “99 percent students have already registered in the academic bank of credit in RGU and different affiliated colleges.”

“RGU is going to start the dual degree programme very soon,” he said.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam informed that the university is going to introduce four-year UG courses in science disciplines like mathematics, chemistry, physics and statistics.

“Four different subjects will also be started in the arts discipline. For UG courses admission, RGU is conducting special RGUCET this year and will join the CUET mode of admission from next year,” he informed.

NERIST Director Prof M Muralidhar stressed on “teachers’ orientation, multiple entry and exit system, and language aspect of NEP-2020,” while RGU’s NEP-2020 Committee chairman Prof Oken Lego informed about the outreach and dissemination activities which will be organised to celebrate the second Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam on 29 and 30 July.

RGU Finance Officer Prof Otem Padung informed that “RGU is going to start the four-year integrated teacher education programme in arts category, along with 41 universities across the country, from the current session.”