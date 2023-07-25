Shut down vehicles stealing racket

Three Delhi Police and two Naharlagun police officials have been suspended in relation to a case involving stolen Fortuner cars. It has been alleged that these officials demanded hefty amounts of money from those who were caught using stolen Fortuner cars. The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) and the Delhi Police need to be applauded for taking prompt action against the officials who have been accused of indulging in corrupt practices. The nature of the allegation is very serious. It points towards an unholy nexus between the Delhi Police and the APP. This nexus has to be broken to stop such illegal activities.

Also, it is a matter of concern that many stolen high-end vehicles end up in the markets of Arunachal Pradesh. It looks like there is a huge market for such vehicles in the state. This is not the first time that a report of stolen vehicles making it to the markets of Arunachal has been reported. In the past also, many times, such reports of stolen vehicles being seized by the police have been reported. But there is no stopping, and stolen vehicles are still finding their ways to the market of Arunachal Pradesh. This is worrying. The authorities should take concrete steps against these criminals selling stolen vehicles in the state. Their activities should be shut down in the state.