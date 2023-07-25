Awareness prog on ANBY

KYIDPHEL, 24 Jul: Fifty-five progressive farmers, along with GBs and GPMs participated in an ‘awareness training-cum-field demonstration’ programme on different programmes under the Atmanirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY) organised here by the Tawang district horticulture department on Monday.

Addressing the participants, public leader Tenzin Monpa encouraged the farmers to “take optimum benefit the ANBY,” saying that “government jobs are limited and this programme is a boon to the marginal farmers to become self-reliant with a sustainable source of livelihood, which will gradually build up commercial mode of farming.”

District Horticulture Officer Safior Rahman explained the eligibility criteria, the pattern of assistance, the guidelines and scope of the scheme, and the mode of implementation.

Tawang Horticulture Development Officer Koncho Gyatso enumerated the various programmes under the ANBY. (DIPRO)