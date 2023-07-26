Itanagar wall collapse kills one

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old man, identified as Mai Agu, died after an under-construction building wall collapsed at Zero Point here, near the KFC.

The police said that Agu, who hailed from Lower Subansiri district, suffered serious injury when a portion of the building caved in and fell on him. He was immediately taken to Heema Hospital but he succumbed to the injury at the hospital.

“He was about to move out on his bike when a brick wall collapsed and fell upon him. He was taken into the hospital by his family members, who were also present near the shop, but unfortunately he died,” the police informed.

The police further informed that the woman who engaged labourers to construct the wall has been identified as one Tamchi Kache, and that she runs a beauty parlour on the ground floor of the same building.

Four scooters and two motorcycles were also damaged in the incident.