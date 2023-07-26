SIC conducts raids over illegal appointment of teachers

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) on Monday conducted raids in various residential and office premises in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in regard to the illegal appointment of 28 primary teachers in Longding district.

In a press release, the SIC informed that, on the 7th of this month, a case was registered with the SIC on the basis of the fact-finding committee’s report vis-a-vis the education department alleging illegal appointment of 28 primary teachers in Longding.

“The SIC investigation into the illegal appointment is ongoing, and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail,” it said.