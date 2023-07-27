Onus is on PM Modi

It looks like the monsoon session of parliament too will be completely washed out. The opposition and ruling party are refusing to back off from their respective positions. The 17th Lok Sabha, which is in the final year of its term, has functioned for a mere 230 sitting days so far. Of all the Lok Sabhas that completed the full five-year term, the 16th Lok Sabha had the lowest sitting days (331). There is a real possibility that the 17th Lok Sabha could end up seeing the lowest number of sittings for a full-term Lok Sabha since 1952. A Deputy Speaker has not been elected even as the Lok Sabha enters the final year of its five-year term and despite the Supreme Court’s notice to the central government on the matter.

The present government at the centre cares least about the democratic institutions including parliament. The opposition parties are calling for a statement of PM Narendra Modi followed by discussion on the Manipur issue. Political interest over national interest is a recipe for disaster. In the temple of democracy, every member should do what they have been sent there to do – to represent and work for “we the people of India.” When Prime Minister-designate Modi entered Parliament first, he bowed his forehead touching the stairs to mark his high respect for the “temple of democracy”.

The onus is now on him to ensure that this session delivers and does not get washed away with the rain.