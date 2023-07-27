KVIC provides bee boxes for Namsai beekeepers

NAMSAI, 26 Jul: On the occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) remembered the valiant soldiers of the country by distributing 400 bee-boxes to the beekeepers of Arunachal Pradesh under the Honey Mission.

KVIC chairman Manoj Kumar distributed 400 bee boxes and bee colonies to the 40 women beekeepers from Enthem village of Namsai through virtual medium.

While addressing the beekeepers, Manoj Kumar urged the beekeepers to establish Arunachal Pradesh as the hub of organic honey production as there is a huge demand for pure honey at the international level.

He interacted with the beneficiaries of 12 villages of Namsai and appreciated them for joining the Honey Mission program of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.