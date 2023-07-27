Whistleblower Gyamar Padang’s family seek revocation of arrest order of PAJSC chairman

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: A day after Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) deputy commissioner Talo Potom issued an order for detaining the chairman of Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) Techi Puru for alleged unlawful activities under Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (APUAPA), the family members of whistleblower late Gyamar Padang have sought immediate revocation of the said order.

Puru was booked under APUAPA after members of PAJSC along with family members of late Padang tried to conduct social service on a vacant plot of land located in the middle of NH 415 here at 6 Kilo.

The PAJSC had earlier sought permission to construct a ‘statue of honesty’ on the said plot as a tribute to whistleblower Gyamar Padang, who was instrumental in exposing the APPSC paper leak scam. It was late Padang’s last wish to have a statue of honesty constructed on the plot in question.

The ICR administration on its part claims that the plot of land being sought by the PAJSC has been handed over to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the administration is not the competent authority to grant permission to carry out any construction activities there.

In a representation submitted to the Chief Minister, the family members termed the issuing of order for detaining Techi Puru under APUAPA 2014 as arbitrary, dictatorial and unilateral. “The demand for the statue of honesty in memory of Gyamar Padang cannot be an unlawful act. Such genuine demands cannot attract the punishment under the draconian act meant for terrorists and hardcore criminals. The detention order of Techi Puru under APUAPA is highly condemnable and must be immediately revoked,” the family appealed to the CM.

They also expressed displeasure over the move of the government to suspend Puru from his service and called for his immediate reinstatement.

“He was suspended from his service (junior engineer, PWD) for raising the issue ignited by the whistleblower Gyamar Padang. The endeavors to raise such genuine issues in the interest of the whole state cannot be punished with such consequences. We appeal to the Chief Minister to intervene and reinstate him in the service,” they added.

Further the family urged the CM to fulfill the dying wish of late Padang for the construction of a statue of honesty. “The statue of honesty was his final dying wish. He wanted the statue to be a reminder of courage, resilience, bravery and honesty and set an example for generations to come. Govt should immediately construct it in his honour and ensure a legacy to inspire the future generations,” the family stated. They also called for immediate fulfillment of the 13 points demands of the PAJSC at the earliest.