‘Joy of reading’ workshop held

MEDO, 27 Jul: The Forum of Library Activists organised a ‘Joy of reading’ workshop for Class 8 to 10 students at the government secondary school (GSS) here in Lohit district from 24 to 26 July.

The workshop included two days of training for the students, followed by a performance by the students on the third day.

The sessions featured story reading by Banika Kri and Laxmie Ngadong; Hindi poem recitation by Nishanlu Kri; reading theatre by Solina Kambrai; English skit by Jeenamsi Ngadong; and English poetry recitation by Bahailu Rangmang.

Nine students received mementoes for being proficient readers.

Addressing the valedictory function, the coordinator of the Lohit Youth Libraries said that libraries are important as “the more you read, the more familiar you’ll be and the faster your speed of reading.”

He also offered the students a number of useful reading tips and techniques, such as ‘skimming’ and ‘scanning’, and performed a book reading session, using extracts from the books of Dr Seuss and Vedantic Tales, a motivational book written by Sister Gargi.

GSS teacher Saroj said that “the excellent sessions have rekindled the children’s interest in reading.”

Senior forum member Bahailu Rangmang also spoke.