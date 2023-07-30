Pasighat-Pangin highway snapped again

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 29 Jul: Massive landslides and rockslides triggered by torrential rain in the Siang region have yet again snapped road communication between Pasighat (East Siang) and Pangin (Siang).

Landslides and rockslides have occurred along the Pasighat-Pangin highway at Sirki, Rengging Rottung, Kardong, Lelek, and Kalamati (Dura Korong).

Rainwater has also eroded the highway at several points.

Observing the alarming situation, the Siang district administration has issued a travel advisory, advising commuters to avoid the highway until further orders.

Siang Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng said that it would take at least four to five days to clear the road.

Commuters from West Siang, Shi-Yomi, and Rumgong subdivision have been advised to take the Aalo-Bam-Likabali road to reach Assam, and commuters from Pangin-Boleng subdivisions have been advised to take the Yingkiong-Mariyang-Pasighat road.

It further advised the people to avoid travelling along the highways of the Siang region during night hours.

On 16 July, surging water of a stream eroded a chunk of the Pasighat-Pangin highway near Rottung.

Heavy downpour in the region has also triggered fresh landslides between Pongging and Mariyang along the Pasighat-Yingkiong road.

The surging water of Riibi korong (stream) near Pongging bridge had washed away the temporary subway on Friday. However, the company entrusted to maintain the road restored the subway on Saturday morning.

The highway authority has started construction of a 100-metre-long PSC (pre-stressed concrete) box girder bridge over Riibi stream.