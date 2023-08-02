Capital police issues traffic  advisory

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: The capital police on Tuesday issued an advisory stating that, “in view of the extreme traffic congestion in and around Naharlagun, the Borum bridge-helipad-Naharlagun road has been made one-way.”

“As such, people coming from Itanagar to Naharlagun may take the straight route to Naharla-gun, or take the Yupia-Doimukh-Bage Tinali road,” the advisory stated.

“In other words, inflow of vehicles from Borum bridge towards Naharlagun remains suspended till the completion of the under-construction helipad road,” it said.

“Outflow of vehicles through Borum bridge from Naharlagun is allowed,” it added.