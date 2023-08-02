Rtd JNC faculty members bid adieu

PASIGHAT, 1 Aug: The JN College (JNC) fraternity here in East Siang district on Tuesday bid farewell to three faculty members – chemistry HoD Dr KK Bhattacharjee, geography HoD Dr SN Jha, and vice principal Dr SD Choudhury – who superannuated after thirty years of service.

“The entire state in general and the JNC in particular are indebted to them for their selfless service to the field of academia. Being erudite scholars, these three academic giants contributed to the state by every means,” the college stated in a release.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh expressed appre-ciation for the trio’s dedicated service, and awarded citations to them.

“Their retirement from service is an irreparable loss to the college and the state,” the principal said.