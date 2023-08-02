‘Smart & swachh office’ prog

GEKU, 1 Aug: A ‘smart and swachh office’ programme was organised at the EAC office here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, EAC Philip Jerang informed that the programme was “a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan at the circle level, initiated by Geku-Mariyang MLA Kangong Taku.”

“Under this programme, completely funded by the MLA, various defunct buildings, dilapidated government offices, quarters, etc, have being identified and made functional, and generators, inverters, etc, have been donated to various government offices.”

Geku ZPM Nyong Panyang said that “such kind gesture from the MLA will motivate the governm-ent employees to keep their offices smart and swachh and public-friendly.”

Arunachal Against Corruption president Papak Panyang also lauded the local MLA “for such a noble initiative,” and said that government employees need to be dutiful and sincere in delivering service to the public. (DIPRO)