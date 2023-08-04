Stern action needed against absentee teachers

The Changlang district administration has taken action against the teachers who were found absent from duty. This action has been initiated after the officials conducted a surprise inspection of three government primary schools in New Thamlom, Kengkhu and Rangkatu in Changlang North on 31 July. The salaries of the absentee teachers have been directed to be held up. This is a welcome step. These kinds of surprise inspections should be carried out across the state.

Often the complaints of teachers remaining absent from their place of posting are being reported. But no affirmative action is taken, which emboldens such teachers. This culture of teachers remaining absent from the place of posting is considered to be one of the main reasons for the poor performance in the government-run schools of the state. It is unfortunate that teachers who are supposed to be role models for the students are indulging in dereliction of duty. Because of the unprofessional behaviour of some teachers, the image of the entire teaching community takes a beating. There are many who are sincerely performing their duties with utmost honesty. The education department should regularly conduct surprise inspections and take stern action against teachers found absent from their place of posting.