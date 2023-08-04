DC inaugurates NP office

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom inaugurated the office of the Hage Nibo Notary Public (HNNP) at the premises of the DC office here on Thursday.

There are four other notary public (NP) appointed by the state government for Itanagar.

The DC informed that the HNNP office has been set up within the DC office premises for the convenie-nce of the public, and reque-sted the people to “appro-ach the NP office to verify, authenticate, certify or attest documents, affidavits, etc, with immediate effect.”

ADC (HQ) Shweta Nagarkoti, along with other officers and officials attended the programme. (DIPRO)