DC suspends GHSS vice principal

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 5 Aug: MK Lendo, the vice principal of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here has been suspended by Changlang DC Sunny K Singh with immediate effect for remaining absent from duty without authorisation for two months.

The DC directed the DDSE to hold back the vice principal’s salary.

With Lendo’s suspension, the total number of absentee teachers suspended so far has reached eight.

IAS Probationer Md Shabir, under the instruction of the DC, has been regularly making unannounced inspection of schools since 30 July.

Earlier, four teachers of the government primary school in Kengkhu in Changlang North and three teachers of the GHSS in Bordumsa were suspended for skipping their duties for several days without any authorisation.

It is believed that the action taken by the district administration against absentee teachers will help improve the education scenario of Changlang district.

Several organisations and individuals of the district have commended the action taken by the district administration, and urged it to conduct surprise visits to other government department offices too, so that the service delivery system in the district is strengthened.