Felix calls for public movement against drug abuse

RAKAP, 5 Aug: Home Minister Bamang Felix on Saturday called for a “jan andolan” (public movement) against drug abuse, and said that “every stakeholder should play their part in raising awareness against drug abuse.”

He said this during the opening ceremony of the Circle Level Football and Volleyball Tournaments-2023 in Rakap village in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district.

Felix said that, though the state government has a zero-tolerance approach against contraband drugs, it is almost impossible for the administration and the police alone to eradicate the drugs menace.

“Eradication of the drugs menace will only be possible if people from all walks of life come together and fight against it,” he added.

The minister advised SHGs also to “include anti-drug campaigns as part of their activities,” and added that “the youths in the villages can also be mobilised to assist the police in nabbing drug peddlers.”

He expressed gratitude to the people of

Sangdupota circle for their support in facilitating execution of developmental projects such as the law college, the Film & Television Institute, the NIT, etc, in the area.

“Your support and cooperation is a tremendous contribution to the state’s development,” he said.

Addressing the panchayat leaders present, Felix requested them to ensure that every eligible person gets enrolled and reaps the benefits of the central and state government flagship programmes.

He encouraged the villagers to take up agriculture and horticulture activities, saying that “the area is so blessed that you can become major exporters of organic produces.”

In response to a memorandum submitted by the Rakap panchayat leader, the minister said that “efforts will be undertaken to convert the government primary school here into a model school, and that “the electrification issues will also be resolved at the earliest.”

He asked the leaders and the administrative officers concerned to “submit a detailed proposal with verified land availability certificate for establishment of a police station with all allied infrastructures in the circle.”

The minister advised the players to respect their opponents and complete the tournament in a fair and disciplined manner.

Papum Pare ZPC Nabam Yakum, SP Taru Gusar, Upper Balijan ZPM Tok Hina Camder, panchayat leaders, students, and members of the public attended the programme.

Earlier, the minister visited the primary school here and interacted with the teachers. (HM’s PR Cell)